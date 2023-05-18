MOREHEAD CITY – Downtown Morehead City Inc.’s revitalization and performance efforts are annually reviewed by North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center.
In partnership with Main Street America, an organization that works to identify local programs that meet upstanding performance standards, on May 17, Downtown Morehead City Inc. was nationally recognized as a 2023 Accredited Main Street America Program for its success in such performance.
In 2022, Downtown Morehead City Inc. generated $45,079,309 in local reinvestment, helped five new businesses open, generated 48 new jobs, saw over 23 facade improvements, and invested 1,224 volunteer hours all in the area from 18th to 4th streets, water to water.
Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority (TDA) Director Jim Browder made comment on the success of the city’s revitalization efforts thus far.
“From a TDA perspective, revitalization and growth management of a community downtown brings great value not only to tourists, but to residents as well,” he said. “Morehead City Downtown Inc. and the government leaders of Morehead City have set a high standard for revitalization because they have continuously worked hard and together to maintain an incredible 'sense of place.' The investment in downtown Morehead City has strengthened its appeal to both residents and visitors.”
Browder also commented on Morehead City’s exceptional growth and environment from its additional parks, retail, restaurants, events and festivals. “The feedback we receive from visitors is often of surprise and excitement when they experience Downtown Morehead City. The carefully planned revitalization process continues to respect the traditional core assets, such as the Sanitary Restaurant and other dining establishments, sportfishing charters and excursions, diving opportunities at Olympus and support of Big Rock and the N.C. Seafood Festival. I can say that I feel confident that many of the county’s TDAs wish they had the dedicated teams we have in Morehead City to accomplish so much in such a short time. Our congratulations to Morehead City Downtown Inc. and the government leaders of Morehead City for their ongoing revitalization efforts, resulting in the 2023 Main Street America Accreditation.”
Downtown Morehead City Inc. expressed thanks to the board of directors, committee members, volunteers, downtown business owners, partner organizations and everyone else involved and supporting the work they do.
Downtown Morehead City, Inc. has been a designated NC Main Street Community since 2000 and nationally accredited program since 2018.
In 2022 nationwide, the designated street programs reinvestment impact reached 7,675 net new businesses, 1.5 million volunteer hours, 10,688 rehabbed buildings, 29,174 net gains in jobs and an overall $6.25 billion in local reinvestments.
