Carteret County school board to consider purchase of 3,500 Chromebooks

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Board of Education will consider the purchase of 3,500 Dell Chromebooks during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday in the Morehead City Elementary School media center.
If the board approves the $1.3 million purchase of devices from Trafera, funds would come through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization, or ESSERS, funds recently awarded to the school system.
The issue is among several that will be addressed during the special meeting.
The board is set to adopt a 2020-21 final budget revision to close out the fiscal year. Members are also expected to adopt a continuing budget resolution for 2021-22 to continue operations since the General Assembly has not yet approved a fiscal 2021-22 budget. The new fiscal year begins Thursday, July 1.
In addition, board members are expected to take action on several other items contained in their consent agenda. The purchase of the Chromebooks is included under the consent agenda.
School officials plan to replace 3,500 devices nearing their life expectancy this summer. An additional 4,500 devices will be purchased during the summer of 2022 to replace other outdated Chromebooks. The total cost of the two-year replacement plan is $3 million, with money coming from ESSERS relief funds.
In addition, another $1 million in ESSERS money will be spent during the summer of 2022 to purchase 1,000 staff devices.
During a recent board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said this was the last year of a five-year Chromebook lease agreement county commissioners had funded to provide a device to each public school student. With the typical life expectancy for Chromebooks at about five years, Dr. Jackson recommended the ESSERS spending plan, which the school board approved.
He pointed out that by purchasing replacement devices it would alleviate the need to approach county commissioners to fund them.
Other items up for action in the consent agenda are:
- Consider approval of the State Board of Education’s school-based mental health policy and initiative for the county school system. The policy will take affect July 1.
- Consider awarding a $409,510 contract to North Carolina Sound for the installation of new intercom systems in 16 schools. Funds for this project will come from a portion of a $42 million school bond referendum approved by voters in November 2020.
- Consider awarding a $414,800 contract to Hudson Painting for the interior and exterior painting of Croatan High School. Awarding the contract will be contingent upon capital funding from county commissioners.
- Consider awarding a $95,654 contract to Eastman’s Carpets and Flooring Inc. for flooring in the enrichment hall of Newport Middle School. Awarding the contract will be contingent upon capital funding from county commissioners.
- Consider awarding a $85,251 contract to J&J Floor Specialists to install a gym floor at Atlantic Elementary School. This will be contingent upon capital funding from county commissioners.
- Consider approval of a child nutrition procurement plan, which outlines the policies regarding the purchase of items for the child nutrition program.
- Receive the first reading of revisions to board policy 2300 regarding board meetings.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.