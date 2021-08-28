CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners gave tentative approval Tuesday night for a Sunset Drive property owner to build a Bogue Sound dock with a walkway that begins on town property.
The board’s action came during its monthly meeting in town hall.
The application for a 7.5-foot-long easement came from Jeff and Eva Pruitt, who plan to build a new home on property at 119 Sunset Drive that has been in their family for decades. In their application, the Pruitts said the land is part of a farm Ms. Pruitt’s grandfather bought in 1942, and the family has used the space as a summer home for all those years.
She said there was a dock on the property in the 1970s and 80s, but it was destroyed by storms. They want to build a new one, as well as a boat lift, in a slightly different spot in conjunction with their new home.
However, the application states a recent review by the N.C. Division of Coastal Management determined they don’t have any high ground beyond their property line, so they need to use the grassy town property, the right of way of Sunset Drive.
During the meeting Tuesday night, town manager David Rief told commissioners the lack of high ground at the shore on the Pruitts’ property is the result of erosion.
Ms. Pruitt, in her application, said her family “has been loyally maintaining the property for many years,” and “desires a dock so they can enjoy the water like our neighbors.”
Mayor Scott Hatsell asked commissioners John Nash, Pam Castellano and Frankie Winberry if everyone was fine with the easement and all responded in the affirmative. Commissioner Gary Bray was absent.
The consensus agreement, according to Mayor Hatsell, allows Mr. Rief and town attorney Neil Whitford to draft an easement agreement to send to the Pruitts’ attorney, who will review it before the commission considers final approval at a subsequent meeting.
