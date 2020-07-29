Emerald Isle starts program to help people pay ambulance costs

EMERALD ISLE — The town has launched a new program to help residents who have health insurance pay the cost of ambulance transport when needed.
It’s called Emergency Ambulance Subscription, and an annual fee of $50 will cover any out-of-pocket expenses for an ambulance trip to the hospital after a person’s insurance policy pays its share. The $50 annual fee covers two people in a household, but additional people in the household can be added for $10 each per year each.
According to Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp, if an ambulance ride to the hospital costs $700, but a person’s insurance provider pays only half, the subscription would pay the other half.
Mr. Zapp said in an email the town has long wanted to “provide options to our community in a thoughtful and caring manner.”
He and others researched programs used elsewhere and determined “a subscription-based program helps protect property primary residents, second homeowners, and long-term renters that may use the service.
“Wake County, Johnston County and a myriad of other agencies throughout North Carolina have developed nearly identical programs. They allow a resident to opt-in to the program if they wish,” he continued.
“Anyone can participate in the Emerald Isle program, Mr. Zapp added. “No one is excluded.”
The program, he said, is a service but it also provides the town some revenue that’s needed because running a fulltime EMS department is expensive and the town tries to keep its property tax rate low.
“The annual EMS budget is $964,358 for Fiscal Year 2020-21,” Mr. Zapp said. “We employ eight fulltime employees and 30 part-time employees as first-response medical support.”
During the peak summer tourism season, the town staffs two ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In the offseason, it staffs one.
Additionally, Mr. Zapp said, the town provides mutual aid for neighboring towns and agencies.
EMS service calls have been growing, as well.
“Annually, Emerald Isle EMS now responds to 1,100 first-responder calls,” he said. “On average, 55% of our medical transports are non-resident persons. The remaining 45% of medical transports are for residents.”
The town EMS department bills a person’s insurance carrier for the cost associated with the medical transport by ambulance.
“The average cost,” Mr. Zapp said, “can range from $700 to $1,000 per emergency. This equates to approximately $350,000 to- $400,000 a year in billed services. Unfortunately, we collect less than half of the actual billed costs. Thus, there is a gap of $150,000 to $200,000 in offsetting losses per year.”
The subscriptions could help make up for some of that.
“If a member of our community participates in the annual $50 subscription, his or her insurance will still receive a medical bill,” Mr. Zapp said. “Any portion of the bill not covered by insurance will be absorbed/offset by the contributions of the members.
“This allows the EMS department to continue training, replace necessary equipment, and operate at the highest level of service possible. The program is 100% voluntary and you need not participate.”[11] [12]
The program does not pay for air ambulance trips or for services by other, non-Emerald Isle EMS departments, and those who sign up must have their own insurance.
A subscription kicks in two days after sign-up, the town’s receipt of payment and approval by the EMS department. There are no refunds for canceled subscriptions.
To sign up, visit emeraldisle-nc.org/ems-subscription-program.
