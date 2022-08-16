BEAUFORT - A number of personnel appointments were made Monday by county commissioners, including several two-year positions related to the Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority.
Randall Ramsey, commissioner Robin Comer and Ray Graham all were unanimously selected to join the airport's governing board.
The nominations come on the heels of a mass resignation that saw five members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors, Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans, tender their "immediate" resignation last Friday citing the county "wanted to go in a different direction."
Ed Wheatly, chairman of the Carteret County Commissioners, previously said it was a financial issue that resulted in the authorities change.
Wheatly noted the county board is concerned the airport has not been self-sustaining over the past 10 years.
On Monday, Wheatly reiterated the sentiment.
"The airport is very, very important to us, and it's also very important to make it a self-sustaining airport," Wheatly said. "I believe they can do that."
The remaining vacant positions on the airport's board were tabled for another date by commissioners.
Other appointments made Monday included Doug Brady, who was appointed to a four-year term to the Community College Board of Trustees; veterinarian Josef Schmitt to a four-year term with the Consolidated Human Services Board; Patrick Byan to a five-year term with Eastern Carolina Regional Housing Authority; Mark Shouse, who was reappointed to a 4-year term with the Fire and EMS Commission; Krysten Patton and Nick Wilson to two-year terms with the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council; and William Stompf to a 3-year term with Morehead City ETJ-Board of Adjustment.
