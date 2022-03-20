Bogue council will meet
The Bogue Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in its town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road. The agenda includes discussions regarding Bogue RV parking, an N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant, a fireworks celebration with the five western county towns and a White Oak Elementary School resource officer.
County commissioners to convene Monday
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the commissioners' boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort, 302 Court House Square. An agenda for the meeting can be found online at carteretcountync.gov/AgendaCenter.
School board to hold special meeting to adopt 2022-23 county budget request
The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the school system’s central office in Beaufort to consider adoption of its 2022-23 county budget request.
During a workshop on March 7, the board reviewed a proposed $30.7 million 2022-23 county budget that is nearly 15% more than the $26.8 million appropriated by the county for 2021-22.
The proposed budget included a $27.8 million operations budget and a $2.9 million capital request, which is primarily used for facilities and maintenance.
