BEAUFORT - At a work session Monday, Aug. 24, the Beaufort Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to elect Charles Oliver to the seven-person panel that comprises the Beaufort Airport Authority.
Oliver also serves as commissioner for Beaufort and recused himself from the nomination process before the decision was brought before the board.
After the vote, Oliver took a few moments at the end of the session to thank his fellow commissioners for the appointment. He also briefly spoke on the tumultuous change of leadership within the Airport Authority Board, though he did not get into specifics.
"There have been a number of questions on the airport," he said, "I have spent a little time in advance of this nomination trying to answer some of the many questions they are involved in recently."
Oliver related his knowledge that the county plans on appointing a full "flush" board with their nominations, and that Randall Ramsey, founder of Jarrett Bay Boat Works, had previously agreed to serve on the Airport Authority Board.
In a county meeting Aug. 16, commissioners unanimously selected Ramsey, Ray Graham and Commissioner Robin Comer to join the airport board.
The nomination follows a mass resignation earlier in August that saw five members of the previous board, Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans, tender their resignation after citing the county "wanted to go in a different direction."
There are now two empty spaces left for the Airport Authority Board, one regular position and one treasurer position. John Floyd will stay on as vice chair until his term ends Aug. 31, 2023.
The imminent departure of Pat Joyce, who previously served as chairman of the Airport Authority Board, will soon open another spot as his term is set to expire Sept. 30, 2022.
The board consists of six county commissioner appointments and one appointment from Beaufort.
Oliver has more than 50 years of flying and remains an ATP Type-Rated pilot for various Citation, Learjet and other models of aircraft.
In 1962, Oliver acquired fixed-base operator Raleigh-Durham Aviation, which operated as Jetcraft Corporation beginning in 1987.
Jetcraft has since grown into a worldwide aviation business, offering sales, brokerage, trades, acquisitions, inventory transactions, an alternative customized completions channel and an avionics program, according to their website.
He currently still serves as founder and chairman emeritus of Jetcraft and has personally logged more than 25,000 hours of airtime.
Oliver also owns several other businesses and properties in Carteret County, including the Beaufort Hotel and 34° North restaurant. In addition, Oliver owns the old Beaufort Elementary School property, approximately 24 acres on Lennoxville Road and other parcels in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.