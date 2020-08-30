Airport fuel farm construction set to finish in February

BEAUFORT — With funding fully secured and executed contracts in hand, officials have laid out a timeline for the new fuel farm at the Michael J. Smith Field Airport to be completed by the end of February.
The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority, which oversees operations, originally hoped to have the fuel farm up and running by around the end of this year, but Interim Airport Manager Jesse Vinson said there have been some delays in the process. He gave an update on the status of the fuel farm Thursday during a meeting of the authority’s meeting at the county administration complex in Beaufort.
“There’s just been some obstacles we’ve had to get over in this process, and I think we have finally crossed all the bridges that we need to cross,” Mr. Vinson said. “…It’s just the bureaucracy that has taken so long.”
A contract for the fuel systems portion of the project – purchase and installation of the fuel tanks – was awarded earlier this month to JF Acquisition for $485,000. The airport authority met Aug. 6 to authorize the airport’s engineering firm, Talbert & Bright, to execute the contract.
The authority previously awarded a contract for the site work portion of the project to Sunland Builders of Newport for about $300,000.
Based on the latest construction timeline, site work construction for the fuel farm is expected to begin after Monday, Sept. 21 and should take around 45 days to complete. Procurement of the fuel tanks may take up until the end of January, with tank installation set to begin around Monday, Feb. 1 and ending Sunday, Feb. 14.
The project is being funded entirely using non-primary entitlement grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration. However, the airport is only eligible to receive up to $150,000 in NPE funds per year, so it had to borrow $600,000 from Carteret County to front the costs for the tank purchase and installation. The airport will pay the county back over four years as additional NPE funds come in.
