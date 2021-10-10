RALEIGH — Local deer hunters are advised by state wildlife managers to know what they’re shooting at before pulling the trigger during this year’s blackpowder and gun deer season.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission issued a deer hunting safety reminder Friday for hunters throughout the state. According to the WRC, as blackpowder and gun deer hunting seasons open up, the commission’s “Home from the Hunt” campaign reminds hunters to be sure to positively identify their target before pulling the trigger and to always be aware of their surroundings.
WRC recruitment, retention and reactivation program manager Chet Clark said hunters shouldn’t let the anticipation or excitement of a hunt cloud their judgment.
“Hunters should use binoculars, rather than a rifle scope, to identify their target,” Mr. Clark said. “It’s important to collect yourself and ensure there are no houses, vehicles, livestock or people in front of or behind your target. Being sure of your target and what is beyond it will help you make certain you are taking the safest shot.”
The four primary rules of firearms safety are:
· Always point a firearm in a safe direction.
· Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume a firearm is unloaded.
· Keep your finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot.
· Be sure of your target, as well as what’s in front of and behind it.
According to the WRC, in the interest of keeping safety a top priority, deer hunters are required to wear blaze orange any time a firearms season is open. Non-hunters using game lands, such as hikers and birders, are also encouraged to wear blaze orange so they can easily be seen by hunters and other users.
Editor's note: This article was updated at noon Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, to correct a typo.
