County to hold conference call
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting beginning at noon Tuesday to discuss a capital project request from the Carteret County school system.
The meeting will be conducted via conference call due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The dial-in number to access the call is 1-929-205-6099 and the access code is 754730586.
Members of the public can listen in on the call, however, the county commissioners will not be accepting any public comments.
Bogue council meeting canceled
The 6:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Bogue Planning Board has been canceled, according to Town Clerk Elizabeth Sweeney.
Beaufort work session moved
Beaufort commissioners have rescheduled their March 23 work session to Monday.
The postponement comes as the town looks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are currently working on ways for the meeting to be held through a virtual meeting platform,” the town said in an announcement.
Newport road to close for culvert work
A section of a county road will close for more than a week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert damaged during Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
Nine Foot Road near Big Ramhorn Branch in Newport is scheduled to close at 7 a.m. Monday and reopen at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 12.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto Highway 70, Roberts Road and Nine Mile Road.
NCDOT urges drivers to allow extra time for their commute and slow down near the work zone.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
County Board of Elections to meet
Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the Carteret County Board of Elections will meet in person Wednesday for it regular April meeting.
According to the meeting notice issued Friday, the board will meet at 9 a.m. in the large conference room of its offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort, and members will sit 6 feet apart as a precaution.
“The Carteret County Board of Elections will take all necessary precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of all attendees during this time,” the notice states.
No agenda for the meeting was immediately available.
