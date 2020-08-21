MOREHEAD CITY — Sarah Spiegler began her new responsibilities this week as N.C. Sea Grant’s coastal resilience specialist.
NCSG is a University of North Carolina System, multi-campus program dedicated to providing research, education and outreach opportunities relating to current issues affecting the state coast and its communities. The program has an office at the N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology in Morehead City.
According to a release from NCSG, since 2018, Ms. Spiegler has served as the N.C. Sentinel Site Cooperative coordinator and marine education specialist, after several years in prior roles with the cooperative.
“I am thrilled to continue working on pressing coastal issues, including adapting to climate change and increasing the resilience of North Carolina’s coastal communities and habitats,” Ms. Spiegler said. “It is a great privilege to serve as part of the Sea Grant extension network.”
NCSG Extention Director Frank López, said Ms. Spiegler will help coastal and watershed communities identify steps they can take to reduce vulnerabilities to natural hazards.
“Sarah has developed productive partnerships and projects along the North Carolina coast,” Mr. López says. “Helping communities bounce back after impacts from hazards is one of Sea Grant’s primary focus areas, and there also is a substantial investment in time and effort from other members of our extension team toward that goal. I look forward to working with Sarah as she expands and leads our coastal resilience program.”
In her new role, Ms. Spiegler will bridge research with real-world solutions.
“Many communities facing the greatest risks from climate change often have the least resources to address them,” she said, adding that she anticipates collaborating with a wide range of public and private stakeholders.
Ms. Spiegler graduated with her bachelor’s degree in biology from Kenyon College, which included a term studying marine and conservation biology at The University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia. In 2012, she earned her master’s of environmental management with a concentration in coastal environmental management from Duke University’s Marine Lab and the Nicholas School of the Environment.
An avid outdoor enthusiast, Ms. Spiegler is an American Canoe Association-certified kayak and stand-up paddleboard instructor, a wilderness first responder and a veteran of stints on sailboats in North Carolina and New Zealand. She also has taught an intensive field course at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington on issues surrounding the use of coastal resources.
“As global climate change fuels new challenges, especially along North Carolina’s coastlines, we’re fortunate to have Sarah’s expertise and experience,” NCSG Executive Director Susan White said. “Developing resilience in our coastal communities remains an urgent priority in our state and a cornerstone of our strategic planning.”
