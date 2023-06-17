MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College (CCC) Board of Trustees elected officers for the 2023-24 academic year during their meeting June 14 in the McGee Building Boardroom.
Members reelected Melodie Darden as chairperson and Wrenn Johnson as vice chairperson.
This is the third consecutive year Darden has served in the lead position and second for Johnson as vice chair.
In addition, CCC President Dr. Traci Mancini remains board secretary, and Laura Sullivan, executive assistant to the president, remains the assistant secretary.
The CCC Board of Trustees is made up of 12 members. Three governing agencies appoint four members to the board on a rotating basis. The agencies are the governor’s office, county commissioners and county board of education.
Darden, a retired English teacher at West Carteret High School, joined the CCC Board of Trustees in 2017. The Governor’s office appointed her.
County commissioners appointed Johnson, a retired Morehead City police chief.
Since the board voted June 14 to cancel its July meeting, Darden and Johnson will resume their seats during the trustees’ Aug. 9 meeting.
In other action, the board:
Voted to cancel its July meeting.
Approved 2023-24 curriculum course fees.
Approved 2023-24 continuing education fees.
Approved the 2023-24 college live projects requests.
Approved the closeout documents for repairs made to the campus shoreline and greenhouse following Hurricane Florence.
Approved the 2024-25 college academic calendar, pending approval by the N.C. Community College System office.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.