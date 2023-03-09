PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday night to lease a pumper fire truck from the Harkers Island Fire Rescue Department (HIFRD) while the town’s 2007 pumper is being repaired.
The action came during the panel’s regular monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToWebinar.
Town Manager Brian Kramer said he and Fire Chief Jason Baker examined the possibility of leasing a pumper from established national fire vehicle manufacturers but found the idea to be cost prohibitive with leases ranging from $8,000 to $10,000 per month.
As a result, Kramer said during the meeting, Baker negotiated an arrangement with the HIFRD “in which we would lease the same HIFRD pumper truck” at a cost of $1,200 per month for six months and for $1,500 for up to four more months, if necessary.
Still, Kramer said Wednesday, the town will eventually need to purchase its own pumper truck. He presented the board options:
• Purchasing a new pumper truck at a cost of $700,000, with an expected delive1y in 24 months.
• Purchasing a used pumper truck at a cost of $300,000-$500,000, with an expected service life of 10 years.
“The immediate ordering/purchase of a new pumper is a viable option that would offer the town the most assurance of continued compliance with (state) pumping requirement,” Kramer said. “We would rely on the repaired current PKS pumper truck while awaiting the arrival of the new vehicle (in 2025). Staff would recommend debt financing for a capital purchase of this amount.”
However, he added the town could also delay a new vehicle purchase for one year and apply for a grant in the next Federal Emergency Management Agency grant cycle.
“We would have the opportunity to be awarded a grant which addresses 85% of the cost of the pumper truck with a 15% local share,” he said. “If successful with the grant submission, our share would be $115,500.
Kramer added that there is some risk involved with that option.
“If we were unsuccessful with the grant application and waited a year to make the purchase, the town would likely see an increased cost for a new truck, perhaps as much as 10% more than the expected,” he said.
He added that the existing pumper truck, except for the mechanical issue currently being addressed “is in otherwise good condition. The water-pumping capability of this vehicle is sound” and “the chief has a high level of confidence in the skills of the contractor presently installing a rebuilt engine.”
He recommended the board go with the delay in the purchase while seeking the federal grant, and the board, after discussion, voted for that option.
