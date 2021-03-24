County COVID-19 hospitalizations increase; vaccination appointments available

CARTERET COUNTY — While health officials reported a small increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County Wednesday, related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City are on the rise.
According to the County Health Department’s Wednesday COVID update, seven individuals are currently hospitalized for treatment of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, compared to four Monday.
More than a year after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the county – on March 20, 2020 – officials have tallied 4,624 confirmed known cases as of Wednesday. That total reflects 23 new cases reported since Monday.
In all, 4,508 individuals are considered recovered, 72 cases are considered active and 44 Carteret County residents have died.
The county is vaccinating individuals in eligible groups 1-4 per the state’s phased rollout.
As of Wednesday morning, the county still had COVID-19 vaccination appointments available for a clinic Thursday, according to a post on the health department’s Facebook page.
Individuals in groups 1-4 who are eligible to receive the vaccine include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, those age 65 and older, frontline essential workers, residents of congregate settings and those with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.
Those eligible who are not yet vaccinated can make an appointment for Thursday’s clinic at the old Kmart building in Morehead City by calling 252-728-8550, option 2.
Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state would ease some COVID-19 restrictions, including increasing capacity at some businesses.
Effective Friday, bars and sports and entertainment venues will be able to open at 50% indoor and outdoor capacity, and a previous 11 p.m. cutoff time for alcohol sales will be lifted. Dining establishments, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and bowling alleys can open at 75% indoor and outdoor capacity. Businesses eligible to open fully include museums, aquariums, retail, hair salons and personal care establishments.
Other types of gatherings not otherwise limited by the latest executive order will be allowed to increase in size to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
The statewide mask mandate remains in effect, along with guidance on maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing from those not in your household.
“As we ease restrictions in the state, it’s critical that we keep this virus in check. Let’s continue to act responsibly and follow safety protocols so we can keep moving forward,” the governor tweeted Wednesday.
