Peletier board delays vote on racetrack rules

PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Aug. 10 tabled a decision on an ordinance amendment to regulate racetracks.
However, Mayor Dale Sowers said this week that after he presented the proposed new regulations, which would affect, for now, only Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, commissioners wanted more time to look them over before voting. The planning board has recommended approval.
Mayor Sowers said he expects a decision will come at the board’s September meeting.
The proposed ordinance would shut down races at any track at 11 p.m. and would also require all lights be turned off by midnight. Practice at tracks could take place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays and not before 1 p.m. Sundays. The proposal includes a fine of $500 for each minute a race lasts past 11 p.m.
Mayor Sowers said he suggested one change, based on comments by a regular driver at the track to allow practice until 9:30 or 10 p.m. Friday nights before Saturday races.
The need for the rules, according to the mayor, arose after a couple of races last year ran late and nearby residents complained about noise and lights.
This summer, the track has had only a few races because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and bad weather on race days, but Mayor Sowers said those few races have triggered no complaints as far as he knows. In fact, he said people he knows who have attended races this year say they have been home before 10 p.m.
The proposal is an amendment to the town’s outdoor entertainment ordinance, which was adopted before the Watson track was built. In addition to restrictions on operations, it would limit the days and places signs can be placed to advertise for races.
The current outdoor entertainment ordinance regulates hours and other aspects of the operation of things like fairs, festivals, music concerts, contests and “similar types of performances or events.” Generally, it establishes a 1 a.m. cutoff time for such events, but prohibits amplified music after 10 p.m.
Bob Lowery, who runs the track, has said he doesn’t object to the 11 p.m. cutoff time.
