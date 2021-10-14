Driver charged after 3-vehicle collision Tuesday in Newport

NEWPORT — No injuries were reported from a three-car collision Tuesday night after a driver allegedly failed to slow down on the approach to a red light.
The wreck occurred around 7:28 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 70 and Nine Foot Road.
The Newport fire and police departments, responded as mutual aid to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Crews arrived to find three vehicles had collided at the lighted intersection, all in the eastbound lane of Highway 70. A total of four people were involved, three drivers and one passenger. No injuries one was injured.
Officers at the scene of the accident declined to comment, but in a follow-up interview Wednesday, Newport Police Capt. James Alexander said the collision occurred when Cameron Bennett of Mansfield, Ohio, failed to stop while approaching the light in a Volkswagen Jetta.
The Jeta hit Eric Woronoff of New Bern, who was stopped at the light in a Toyota Camry with a passenger. Alice Lahnstein of Emerald Isle was stopped at the light ahead of the Camry in a Ford Edge.
“One vehicle hit another from behind and drove it into the other,” Capt. Alexander said.
Mr. Vasile was at the scene of the collision when News-Times staff arrived Tuesday night.
“We were at this light that was red, when a guy barreled into us from behind,” Mr. Vasile said. “He pushed us into the car ahead of us.”
No one else involved in the accident was willing to comment.
Capt. Alexander said Mr. Bennett was charged with failure to reduce speed and with driving with an expired registration card or tag.
Editor's note: This headline was updated at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, to be more precise.
