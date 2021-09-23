West Carteret student shares love of reading in a big way

OCEAN — West Carteret High School junior Maggie Pigott recently donated 2,400 gently used children’s books to the Carteret Literacy Council, Little Free Library boxes and Carteret County school teachers to help build classroom lending libraries.
The donations were part of a project Maggie started in May when she worked with Bogue Sound Elementary School to host a spring book drive during National Children’s Book week.
To kick off the book drive, Maggie created a video with Shadow, the school’s cougar cub mascot, encouraging students to bring in new or gently used children’s books. Students donated 2,400 gently used books for the drive.
Since May and throughout the summer, Maggie found homes for the many books, recently finishing up the project.
Maggie said she has a passion for reading and wanted to spread her love for books to other children.
“I love getting lost in a great book and I know reading has helped my studies in school,” Maggie said. “I hope that more of our local kids will develop a love for reading, which will also help improve our community by creating more informed citizens.”
BSES principal Jenny Bell thanked Maggie.
“I am so proud of Ms. Pigott and was excited about this opportunity for our cubs to serve the community. We are making a difference,” the principal said.
According to Karen Lasko, the activities administrator for the Carteret Literacy Council, many lower income families in the county do not own children’s books. Studies show children who are read to when they are young do better in school and on standardized tests.
