Carteret County reports additional COVID death Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Monday it received a confirmed report of another COVID-19 death, bringing the county’s total deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 108.
The resident who died was in their 90s with underlying health conditions, according to a Monday news release.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” county Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
Since Friday, the county has added 295 new cases for a total of 12,267 documented COVID-19 cases since March 2020. As of Monday afternoon, 155 were considered active, a drop from 252 active cases Friday.
COVID hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care were up to 22 Monday afternoon, two more than reported Friday. Half of those are reportedly fully vaccinated and the other half is not.
Thanks to updated data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services regarding vaccinations in prisons, the county’s vaccination rate is up to 69% of the population with at least one dose and 63% of the population fully vaccinated. The recent boost puts the county’s vaccination rate above that of the state’s for the first time in months.
However, the county’s percent positivity rate is higher than the state’s, which is finally trending down after reaching pandemic highs in January. As of Monday, the county’s positivity rate was 29.5%, compared to a statewide rate of 26.9%.
