Carteret County has smoke detectors available

CARTERET COUNTY — The Fire Marshal’s Division of the Carteret County Emergency Services Department provides free smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, including installation, to qualifying residents through the Carteret County Smoke Alarm Program.
The smoke alarm program is available for county residents who:
- Are elderly (age 65 years and older).
- Economically cannot afford the alarm or detector.
- Are hearing impaired (strobe light and vibration notification device).
“Smoke alarms are the most effective early warning devices for fires. Having the appropriate number and properly working smoke alarms in your home reduces the chances of fire-related deaths significantly,” County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis said. “This program provides a needed safety prevention service and educates residents who may be more vulnerable in a home fire.”
Since the program began in August 2014, the County Fire Marshal’s Division has provided eight hearing-impaired smoke alarms, 454 smoke alarms and 102 carbon monoxide detectors.
If you know of a resident in need of a smoke alarm, carbon monoxide detector or a hearing-impaired smoke alarm, contact emergency services at 252-222-5841.
