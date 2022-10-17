MOREHEAD CITY — Recent renovations to the Carteret Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training building and firing range are welcome improvements for county law enforcement agencies and students, according to Amy Snider-Wells, head of the college’s BLET and criminal justice programs.
“All of the police chiefs have shared how much they appreciate the upgrades and renovations,” she said during the CCC Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 12 in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. “We’re here to support law enforcement and public safety.”
Following the meeting, trustees toured the newly renovated BLET facility. Renovations include improved classroom space, a common kitchen and small dining area, a female locker room, new lockers for male cadets, a mat room for training and updated offices.
There’s also a plan to provide updated training equipment. Plus, the college’s horticulture students will soon be landscaping around the building.
Estimated cost of the BLET renovations was $349,000, of which the bulk came through county funds.
“The county has been very helpful with the BLET renovations,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said.
Snider-Wells thanked all those who made the renovations a reality.
“Thank you. We couldn’t do any of this without your support,” Snider-Wells said.
Dr. Mancini said she hoped the renovations would show the college’s support for law enforcement and public safety in the county.
“These are our first-responders, and we need to treat them with dignity,” Dr. Mancini said.
Morehead City Police Chief Bryan Dixon, who is also an adjunct law enforcement instructor at CCC and Craven Community College, joined trustees for part of their tour. He agreed the improvements were much needed and welcomed by first-responders.
“I went through BLET training here in 1999,” he said. “The changes we’re getting are great.”
He further told trustees about state-of-the art simulator equipment for law enforcement training being used at Craven Community College.
“That’s one reason I also teach at Craven,” he said. “We need that simulation training for our officers. We need those split-second decision-making skills.”
CCC Trustee Catherine Parker said she was interested in pursuing getting a simulator for CCC.
“I’d like to add to our wish list to have a simulator here,” she said. “I want to keep that on our agenda.”
Chief Dixon estimated the cost of a simulator at about $100,000.
Another suggestion Chief Dixon had was the need for a drive track where officers can train in vehicles.
During the regular meeting, Parker said she was glad that the college was helping county law enforcement feel appreciated.
“I’m so glad law enforcement in our county feel appreciated. With the climate across the nation, we have a lot to be proud of as a county,” she said.
CCC trustee Robin Comer, also a county commissioner, asked if the college was looking at adding telecommunication training to the BLET program. Comer said despite raising salaries and other efforts, the county is having a hard time retaining 911 telecommunicators.
Dr. Mancini said Perry Harker, CCC vice president of corporate and community education, has been discussing ideas with County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rae, including offering a job fair to showcase various public safety careers.
Snider-Wells said there are many other public safety careers available besides being patrol officers.
“During our BLET class, we take officers to the 911 center so they can see what is happening. This is an avenue of public safety other than being an officer. We need people in public records, and we need people in communications,” she said.
Trustee Wrenn Johnson, a retired Morehead City police chief, agreed it was critical to address the shortage of 911 telecommunicators.
“We have a 70% to 80% turnover rate in the 911 center, and that is horrendous,” she said. Trustee Rosa Langston agreed the college should highlight other careers available in law enforcement.
“There are many career opportunities in law enforcement,” she said.
In addition to renovations to the BLET building, the college has also made improvements to its firing range in Newport, which is used by BLET students and law enforcement agencies. This has included tearing down a dilapidated tower, improving earthen berm where targets are set up, improving roads into the range and laying fresh sod to alleviate muddy conditions. The college is also planning to add a second firing range. The goal is to complete the project during the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
