BEAUFORT - In a darkly-lit screening room Sunday, Nov. 13, members of the Beaufort community and beyond grabbed their popcorn and settled into their seats.
It was the final day of screening for what is rapidly becoming known as "the coolest film festival in the Carolinas."
After viewing hundreds of hours of independently created films and documentaries in a submission and review process spanning nearly a year, the time had finally come to select three winners as masters of their craft.
Before flipping on the projector, curator and concierge William Kane addressed the packed room with a bit of humor and levity.
"We've had some good times here of late, but keep in mind we are a small town," Kane said. "With our glorious IMAX screen, carefully manicured parking lot, you would have to travel 100 miles to see films like we've collected here for this film festival. But again, this is what we've been waiting for. This is the day that would be so hard."
Over the weekend, the winners were crowned as the cream of the crop during the Beaufort Picture Show's Film Festival.
Approximately 80 comedies, dramas, features and documentaries were received for consideration, along with many artsy-type films across multiple genres. After much review and screening, festival judges whittled the number down to 35 that were then shared with the public.
"We screened as many as we could, totaling hours and hours of art and not just from eastern North Carolina, but from five different countries," Kane said. "We've had 13 screenings over three weekends, gone through two million bags of popcorn. Now we are all here celebrating the Beaufort Film Festival experience."
After the final showings, the winners were selected and bestowed with "Beaufies," otherwise known as trophies, a lifetime pass to any future Beaufort Picture Show events and a $500 check to promote future artistic endeavors.
First up was "The First Final Drive" by Durham filmmaker Evan Kidd, who was a participant at last year's festival. His 10-minute short offers a unique insight on hearses and the folks who drive them at another local festival 'Dirt Nap Fest' in Beaufort.
The second winners were husband-and-wife team Gerret Warner and Mimi Gredy with their documentary "Changes in the Wind." The film focused on the famous North Carolina folk artist Vollis Simpson and the impact his whirligig art has made where he lived in Wilson.
The final trophy of the evening was bestowed upon Terry and Cher Brown for their work on "Tidal Alert," a 30-minute documentary concerning the state of water quality in the area and its local impact on coastal fisheries.
As the night wound down, the esteemed directors took to the front of the room and took questions from the audience about the material of their film as well technical questions as to how they were actually put together.
"We have a lot of great topics and events in North Carolina, and it's hard to state the importance of this film festival," said Kane. "There are films and documentaries here you just won't see on Netflix. Tonight is all about the stories we are telling, and they are no less important than anything else from the big studios. They are a different brand sourced locally from our backyard."
The Beaufort Film Festival premiered in 2019 to bring art-house cinema to Carteret County. Links to the winning films may be found on Beaufort Picture Show's website at https://www.beaufortpictureshow.org/beaufort-film-festival.
