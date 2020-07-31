CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials report another county resident died July 25 from complications related to COVID-19.
The individual is the sixth Carteret County resident to die from COVID-19 to date. The County Health Department said in a Friday release the person was in their 70s and had several preexisting medical conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, officials will release no further information.
“This news is a sobering reminder for all of us that COVID-19 is a real threat to our community. Our hearts are with the family and loved ones who are grieving this loss,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “We must continue to exercise caution and follow health guidelines to prevent further illness or loss of life.”
Ms. Cannon said the best things residents can do to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is to follow the three Ws, wear a face covering, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands frequently.
Health care providers in the area continue to test individuals suspected of having COVID-19, even those without symptoms. The county asks those seeking a test to contact their medical provider or visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing for testing locations in the area.
