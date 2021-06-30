Carteret County Board of Education seeks to rescind mask requirements for 2021-22 school year

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Board of Education members began the process Monday of rescinding a portion of its policy that requires students and employees to wear masks for the 2021-22 school year.
The policy requires the school system to enforce N.C. Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus safety protocols, including students and employees wearing a mask.
Board members, during a special meeting Monday in the media center of Morehead City Elementary School, unanimously voted to amend their agenda to add the first reading of revised policy code 1510 regarding school safety. The draft policy would no longer include a paragraph regarding NCDHHS safety protocols under the revision.
The board is set to hear a second reading and take a final vote at its Tuesday, Aug. 3 meeting. Board member Travis Day made the motion to amend the agenda to add the first reading of the revised policy, with member Kathryn Chadwick providing the second.
Mr. Day read the section of the policy the board proposes to remove.
A portion of the section being considered for removal states: “…The superintendent or designee, in conjunction with appropriate health officials, shall develop protocols where necessary to implement DHHS requirements. These temporary requirements shall remain in effect until repealed by the board or until the applicable guidance from DHHS is rescinded, whichever occurs first.”
Following the reading, Ms. Chadwick said, “I would like to see masks optional for this coming school year.”
Mr. Day agreed.
The effort could be futile, however, if the NCDHHS still requires masks to be worn for the 2021-22 academic year, according to Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson.
“Anything that the state says, we must follow,” Dr. Jackson said following the meeting.
The section proposed for removal was “temporarily” added to the board’s policy when COVID-19 safety restrictions were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic, he added.
Dr. Jackson said he, too, would like to see masks optional, not mandatory.
“There’s a bill in the General Assembly that would allow boards to make those decisions locally,” Dr. Jackson said. “If that happens, I will support it.”
Senate Bill 173, “Free the Smiles Act,” is an act “to provide local authority for school face covering determinations during the 2021-22 school year.”
The bill passed the House June 23 and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Rules and Operations.
The bill also requires local school boards, no later than Sunday, Aug. 1, vote on “any policy requiring mandatory face coverings for employees and students during the instructional day that will apply in the first instructional month of the 2021-22 school year.”
The bill still allows for the governor to require by executive order “the use of face coverings for an individual public or nonpublic school to reduce the transmission of an airborne communicable disease during a state of emergency…”
Gov. Roy Cooper’s current executive order requires all students in public and nonpublic schools to wear face masks while indoors. Gov. Cooper announced June 11 he would extend the state of emergency.
If S.B. 173 passes, Dr. Jackson said the board would hold a special meeting “for the board to consider face covering requirements.”
Board attorney Neil Whitford said if the legislation is successful, it may change the outcome of adopting the policy revision in August.
“That will shape any discussion/decision regarding the existing temporary policy on August 3,” Mr. Whitford said in an email Tuesday.
Mr. Day said he would support whatever action is necessary to discontinue the mandatory mask requirement.
“I am confident that we will take any actions possible to allow us to provide Carteret County families the freedom to make their own decisions regarding masks,” he said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
