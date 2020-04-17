BEAUFORT — With a rezoning recommendation secured from the county planning commission, developers could soon get started on a planned subdivision off Gale Shore Circle near Newport.
The planning commission met Monday evening via electronic meeting platform Zoom to consider the rezoning request and other matters.
According to the meeting agenda, the rezoning request was submitted by LocGov Navigators, on behalf of 35th Street Professional Center, to rezone 25 properties totaling 13.63 acres from R-20 district (single-family residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) to R-15 (single-family residential, minimum lot size 15,000 square feet).
The developers say the change was necessary to reconfigure the lots, which are currently vacant, and they have no plans to increase the number of lots on the property.
County staff received three letters of no objection and seven letters of objection to the rezoning request, mostly from nearby property owners who claimed there are ongoing property line disputes. Some residents were also concerned about potential environmental and traffic impacts in the area should the development proceed.
County staff said the property disputes are in the process of being resolved, and the commission voted to recommend the rezoning request, which next goes before the county board of commissioners for final approval.
In other business, the planning commission recommended a rewrite of the county’s Flood Damage and Protection Ordinance to be in compliance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s updated Flood Insurance Rate Maps for portions of unincorporated Carteret County. The ordinance rewrite was necessary to reflect minor changes to building code standards, and the updated maps would go into effect Friday, June 19.
