EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners, town staff and a boardroom full of residents Tuesday night honored longtime fire department chief Bill Walker, who is retiring effective June 1 after 36 years of service.
During the board’s 6 p.m. monthly session in the meeting room beside the police department, Chief Walker received a proclamation and certificate of appreciation from Mayor Jason Holland and a standing ovation from the audience. Mayor Holland also delivered to Chief Walker the highest civilian honor in North Carolina, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The honors followed a 4:30 p.m. reception to honor the chief.
Mayor Holland thanked residents for attending the ceremony and called the large audience a testament not only to the chief’s 36 years of service – 34 of them as chief – but also to “the man he is and the character he possesses.
“Thirty-six years of service … my gratefulness is immeasurable,” the mayor added.
Mayor Holland noted that the chief has been responsible for many accomplishments in the department, including starting a beach wheelchair program that has been a model for other oceanfront towns, starting the water rescue and beach safety programs and managing the recent merger of the fire department and the emergency medical services department.
Mayor Holland said that while the “fire chief” chapter of Chief Walker’s life is ending, he’s starting a chapter in which he can “do whatever he pleases, whenever he pleases. That chapter is known as ‘retirement.’”
After handing the chief the proclamation and the certificate of appreciation, Mayor Holland called on him to speak. “I’m not going to ask you to say anything, I’m going to kind of make you,” he said.
“I really don’t know what to say,” Chief Walker responded. But he said, characteristically, that he was not solely responsible for the accomplishments of the department during his tenure.
The department’s employees, he said, were always up to any task. He said he never thought of himself as a leader, but rather a coach: “I was just there to watch them.”
Chief Walker is the last remaining fire department employee of the six the town hired when it took over the previously volunteer department in May 1987.
One of the highlights of his career was being able to represent Emerald Isle while serving as the president of the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.