State budget includes funds for Core Sound Waterfowl, NC Maritime museums

BEAUFORT — The latest state budget, signed into law mid-November, contains a suite of appropriations that includes funding for two local museums.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed the $25.9 billion state budget into law Nov. 18. Among the various appropriations included in the budget were $250,000 for Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island and $3 million for the Maritime Heritage Foundation, one of several groups which support the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort.
While the state maritime museums receive regular appropriations for staffing and operations, the Core Sound museum doesn’t.
Core Sound Museum Executive Director Karen Amspacher said in a Tuesday email to the News-Times the funding will be used for repairs and upgrades to the museum.
“We’re especially thankful for this appropriation for our museum facility as we continue to rebuild following the damage left by Florence,” Ms. Amspacher said, referring to Hurricane Florence, which hit Carteret County and the North Carolina coast in early September 2018. “With this funding, we can definitely build back stronger in preparation for the next storm that will surely come.”
Meanwhile, at the Maritime Museum in Beaufort, the Maritime Heritage Foundation’s $3 million appropriation is earmarked to begin advance planning for a new museum building at the Gallants Channel annex property in Beaufort, according to N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources communications director Schorr Johnson. Mr. Johnson said in a Wednesday email to the News-Times more information on the project will be available in the first quarter of 2022.
“The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources thanks the General Assembly and the governor for the transformative investments in the state budget,” Mr. Johnson said. “This funding will enhance North Carolina’s Maritime Museums’ mission of preserving, protecting and presenting North Carolina’s coastal history.”
In addition to the $3 million to the Maritime Heritage Foundation, the General Assembly also appropriated $4.2 million to the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras for new exhibit space and construction. For perspective, Mr. Johnson said that each year, all three state maritime museums – the Beaufort museum, the Hatteras museum and the Southport museum – receive “a little over $2 million” for staffing and operations.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
