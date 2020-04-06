CARTERET COUNTY — A Carteret County resident died April 2 from COVID-19-related complications, the county said in a Monday release.
The resident was in their 80s and had several underlying medical conditions, according to officials, who said no further information about the individual would be released.
“At the time of death, (the) Carteret County Health Department had not yet received the positive COVID-19 test results from the testing laboratory,” the county said in the release.
Late last month, another COVID-19 death was reported in Carteret County, though the individual was a Virginia resident.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the Monday release. “As of April 6, 2020, Carteret County has had 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 is present in our community.
“Over the next several weeks, it is really important for all community members to stay home to the extent possible, practice social distancing when conducting essential business, and employ preventive measures such as cleaning/disinfecting surfaces frequently and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. At this time, this is the best way to fight the spread of this virus,” Ms. Cannon added.
For more information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252-728-7060. Call 2-1-1, or 888-892-1162, for general questions or for help finding human services resources in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.