National Park Service cuts back operation of Beaufort Visitor Center

BEAUFORT — National Park Service staff have trimmed operation of the Cape Lookout National Seashore Beaufort Visitor Information Center.
In consultation with the town of Beaufort and due to park staffing limitations during the coronavirus pandemic, the service’s Beaufort Visitor Information Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, beginning Tuesday.
Located at 701 Front St., the Beaufort Visitor Information Center provides exhibits on the ecology and history of the Southern Outer Banks of North Carolina. When the center is open, visitors can pick up brochures, view exhibits, interact with displays and get advice from park staff in planning their visit to the 56 miles of Cape Lookout National Seashore.
The center is located across the street from the Island Express Ferry Service dock, located at 600 Front St. Island Express Ferry Service is the authorized concessioner for passenger transport to Shackleford Banks.
The ferry service’s schedule and fees are available by calling 252-728-7433 or visiting islandexpressferryservice.com.
The Cape Lookout Lighthouse is closed to climbing at this time.
