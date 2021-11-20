Editor's note: All honor rolls are submitted directly from the school in question. Not all school rolls are available at the same time, and the News-Times publishes them as received. Those who identify missing students or errors are asked to contact the school directly.
Atlantic Elementary School
The following students were named to the first quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Atlantic Elementary School:
Third grade: Emma Grace Fulcher, Jada Gavetti, Kaainon Lear, Arabella Mastropierro, Kinsley Spaid, Aubrey Styron and Lilianna Styron.
Fourth grade: Mary-Jane Frawley, Ethan Gillikin and Benjamin Gunter.
Fifth grade: Cole Godwin, Selena Herrera Alvarado, Garrison Lawrence, Macon Nelson, Madison Smith and Sabrina Styron.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Jesse-James Brewer, Emily Davis and Levi Styron.
Fourth grade: Jayden Becton, Brayden Fuchs, Colton Gilgo, Victor Herrera Bolanos, Gabby Koonce, Brantley Moldenhauer, Madolynn Saunders and Celeste Tucker.
Fifth grade: Joseph Gavetti, Nathan Hill, Lindsay Sassano and Murphy Styron.
Newport Elementary School
The following students were named to the first quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Newport Elementary School:
Third grade: Anderson Bass, Easton Corbet, Mavryk Harrington, Sophia Jones, Jaxon Lego, Summer Livingston, Nereyda Salvador Lorenzo, Levi Shortway, Kinley South, Evelyn Statler and Gracelyn Swartzendruber.
Fourth grade: Ellie Atkinson, Jada Banks, Ella Bodnar, Charlie Davis, Carter Hamilton, Knox Haupt, Lily Johnson, Olivia Merrell, Sophia Nguyen, Brinley Quillen, Donovan Reels Jr., Kelsey Roberts, Layla Shuff, Joseph Stephens Jr., Mason Wade, Mason Wank and Hayden Young.
Fifth grade: Lathan Allison, Jeremiah Aneloski, Ella Bowden, Allyssa Cunningham, Maxtin Edenfield, Aurora Goodyear, Kara Graham, Braiden Howard, Alexandrya Mather, Bailey McKay, Reaghan Mensch, Mason Morton, Owen Statler, Sophia Stephens and Hayden Taylor.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Kainoa Ahu, Elliott Arnold, McKenna Asbury, Kaliegh Avery, Piper Bennett, Emaline Caison, Collins Cannon, LilyAnn Cartwright, Lillian Daley, Mckenzie Elliott, Ariella Goncalves, Sonny Guthrie, Taylor Hansley, Gavin Hedrick, Alana Inabnitt, Robert Jenkins Jr., Davis Knox, Ryan Lawrence, Ava Lawson, Christian Lewis, Emily Lopez-Jimenez, Karenza Manuel, Mark Marcello, Lily Mason, Carleigh Mesimer, Liam Mitchell, Brody Moots, Isabella Mounce, Fabiola Oliveras, Draven Penny, Sarah Piner, Harper Purdy, Madison Quillen, Lysander Ramirez Montoya, Emory Rinehart, Kimberly Rivas-Cruz, Sergio RuizJimon, Gabrielle Smith, Myla Stehle, Nayeli Suggs, Darren Sun, Francesca Todd, Landon Wales, Brynn Woodling, Harper Wooten, Charlotte Xolo and Bryce Youngberg.
Fourth grade: Sonny Coy, Vincent Faiella, Kayla Garner, Breyson Gibson, Payton Gibson, Christian Hill, Kaylynn Jones, Gabrielle Knight, Joseph Kurek, Layla Lewis, Ruby Matice, Cooper McPherson, Niylah Murphy, Carter Nelson, Jorge Olan Sanchez, Jackson Parish, Ian Plisko, Noah Pridgett, Noelle Robertson, Lucas Sheehe, Gabriel Shields, Jada Sloan, Jamie Stroud, Ammy Torres-Gallegos, John Warren II and Mia Yancey.
Fifth grade: Nicolas Allen, Maddox Barrow, Emily Barrowman, Justina Dade-El, Shelby Dixon, Connor Edwards, Aubrey Forsythe, Abigail Furr, Addyson Garner, Ayden Gibson, Lily Guthrie, Bethany Hall, Carter Hedrick, Dominique Heege, Candy Hernandez Xolo, Jordan Hill, Cadence Howell, Richard Howes, Eli Jackson, Tyler Johnson, Alexis Larson, Nathan Lawrence Dylan Mace, Ameerah Martin, Lillian Martinez, Haidynn McQueen, Tatiana Medina-Bex, Aydenlee Menard, Ayden Mims, Skylar Robinson, Charlotte Schulz, Ayden Scriven, Chloe Senter, John Soult, Claire Tawney, Grayson Tufts, David Windham and Alexander Worrell.
