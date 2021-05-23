Newport planners move proposed unified development ordinance on to council

NEWPORT — Property developers in Newport may notice more streamlined development regulations in place this summer, if town officials adopt the proposed unified development ordinance.
The planning board discussed the draft UDO May 11 at a special meeting and again Monday at its regular meeting, both held in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard.
Town Planner J.P. Duncan presented an overview of the proposed UDO at both meetings. If adopted, it would make a number of amendments to the town’s zoning and development regulations, some clerical and others substantial.
“This amendment would combine the current subdivision ordinance with the zoning and development ordinance, creating a UDO,” Mr. Duncan said in a May 12 email to the News-Times.
After discussion Monday, the planning board unanimously recommended the town council approve the UDO. The council will receive the draft at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
Mr. Duncan said during May 11 meeting the amendments are being proposed to meet N.C. General Statute 160D.
“The goal here is to get it looking more like other towns’ (ordinances),” he said. “The deadline to get this passed is (Thursday) July 1.”
Planning board member Dominick Spadaro said having reviewed the draft UDO, there are only a few substantive changes to it.
Mr. Duncan said the zoning ordinances have “remained largely intact,” though one of the major changes is the elimination of conditional-use permits, a type of approval which allows the council to set specific requirements for a given project.
“Now it’s (handled with) special-use permits,” Mr. Duncan said. Special-use permits allow certain types of development in certain zones if specifically granted by the town board of adjustment.
Conditional-use zones – areas where the council may set specific conditions for any proposed development project – remain in the ordinance.
Another major change in the UDO is to the major subdivision ordinance. When developers propose such efforts, they present town officials first with a sketch plan of the subdivision, which lays out the general outline of the project. Later, a preliminary plat plan is submitted, which includes more specific information, like infrastructure. Last, a final plat plan is submitted to show the developers are building what was laid out in the preliminary plan.
Mr. Duncan said in the draft UDO, rather than having the sketch plan come before the planning board for review and recommendation, then go to the council for final approval, sketch plan review and approval would be handled by staff.
“The prelim (plat plan) is the one that gets the most scrutiny,” Mr. Duncan said. “Final plat approval is almost a formality.”
Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point personnel requested one of the proposed changes in the draft. Mr. Duncan said Monday they requested notification of and a prohibition on any structure more than 50 feet tall if the base commander determines it creates an airport obstruction or interference.
The draft also prohibits certain buildings and structures 200 feet or higher within 5 miles of MCAS Cherry Point, unless the building or structure in question complies with the 2013 Military Lands Protection Act.
The UDO also includes a new civil penalties fee schedule and would no longer require town officials to publicize rezoning requests. However, Mr. Duncan stressed that officials would still be required to post property where developers are requesting rezoning, as well as directly contact adjacent property owners and local military bases.
In addition to the draft UDO, planners unanimously recommended the council approve amendments to the town’s minimum housing code. Mr. Duncan said these proposed changes are also for NCGS 160D compliance, but don’t involve a policy change.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
