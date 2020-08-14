Carteret County school system honors top employees of the year

OCEAN — From a high school art teacher to a teacher assistant, the top five county school employees of 2020 were announced Friday during surprise visits to their schools.
Carteret County Board of Education members and school system administrators traveled by bus to each school, where the winners were announced. In the past, the employees of the year and all nominees were honored at a luncheon, but coronavirus restrictions prevented that from taking place.
While all winners received accolades, there’s no doubt the biggest horn was tooted for the county’s Teacher of the Year, who received one year’s free use of a Chevrolet Equinox Premier from Kurtis Chevrolet. The county’s Teacher of the Year for 2020-21 is Croatan High School art teacher and football coach Jody Stouffer.
Dean Wagaman, president of Kurtis Chevrolet, presented the keys and car to Mr. Stouffer during a brief ceremony in front of the school.
“This car is for the Teacher of the Year, but please know that Kurtis Chevrolet fully understands that it takes every employee of this school system to create and sustain the top notch system we have, and that is appreciated,” Mr. Wagaman said.
The 2020-21 Principal of the Year is Jessica Emory of Beaufort Middle School.
The Assistant Principal of the Year is Kim Hughes of Broad Creek Middle School.
The Certified Employee of the Year is Pam Roberson, the career development coordinator at East Carteret High School.
The Classified Employee of the Year is Brittany Dilgard-Padgett, a prekindergarten teacher assistant at Bogue Sound Elementary School.
Each spring, employees from county schools are nominated by coworkers for recognition in the five categories. The nominees are interviewed and the five winners are selected.
For Mr. Stouffer, being selected Teacher of the Year is a tremendous honor.
“It’s very exciting to get this honor. In this county, where education is as top notch as it is, this is an extreme honor,” he said. “It’s such a reflection on Croatan High School. I can’t think of another school where I’d rather teach. It’s such a great place to teach.”
Mr. Stouffer has taught art at CHS for six years, but has been a teacher for 27 years.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson congratulated all winners, further thanking all employees for their hard work and dedication.
“It’s absolutely incredible to see teachers and staff so dedicated throughout this county,” Dr. Jackson said. “It’s inspiring to see their excellence. We’re extremely thankful for their hard work.”
Carteret Farm Bureau is the sponsor of the employee of the year program. Five local businesses sponsored the overall county awards: Chick-fil-A, Teacher of the Year; Coastal Bank & Trust, Principal of the Year; Tim Hudson Painting, Classified Employee of the Year; Plain Jane’s Cleaning and Janitorial, Assistant Principal of the Year; and Kirkman & Whitford Law Firm, Certified Employee of the Year.
