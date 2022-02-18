Church offers to pay funeral expenses for 8 plane crash victims as arrangements are announced for 2 East Carteret High School students

MOREHEAD CITY — As funeral arrangements are announced for two of the four East Carteret High School students killed in the plane crash Feb. 13 near Drum Inlet, leaders with First United Methodist Church in Morehead City confirmed Friday they have agreed to pay funeral expenses for all eight victims who lost their lives.
The Rev. Powell Osteen of First United Methodist Church said Friday morning, “Our church has pledged to the families we will cover the expenses. We really didn’t want this to get out because it’s not about us, it’s about helping these families. But yes, we are offering to pay all expenses.”
The church has set up a special fund on its website for those who would like to give toward the effort, but Rev. Osteen said regardless, the church and its members have agreed to provide funds to the families who want help.
Those wanting to donate toward the funeral expenses can go to the church’s website, fumcmhc.org, go under the “Give” tab and click on “Down East Families Support.” They can also mail checks to First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, with a note in the memo line that it is for Down East families.
Munden’s Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City have announced funeral arrangements for Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island, and incomplete funeral arrangements for Michael Daily Shepherd, 15, of Atlantic.
Noah’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Nelson Koonce. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church. The service will be live streamed at the Atlantic Elementary School auditorium and will also be available on Noah’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
A private interment will take place at a later date at the Ronald and Becky Goodwin Memorial Family Cemetery.
A celebration of life for Michael, known by friends and family as Daily, is being planned at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. No time was announced as of Friday morning.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in honor of both boys to the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center in c/o Core Sound Family Fund, P.O. Box 556, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com
