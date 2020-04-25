cedar point — Based on discussions during a work session Friday, property owners likely will see a 1.5- to 2-cent tax increase when the 2020-21 fiscal year budget takes effect Wednesday, July 1.
The session was conducted via Zoom. The town notified residents how to participate in the 9 a.m. session, but only one did.
Town Administrator David Rief and Mayor Scott Hatsell stressed there will probably be more work sessions and will be a state-required public hearing before the tax-and-spend plan is adopted.
Mr. Rief’s draft budget envisions a decrease in total revenues and expenditures from $835,000 in 2019-20 to $825,000 in 2020-21, but the property tax rate, now 9.25 cents per $100 of assessed value, could go up to 11 or 11.5 cents per $100.
Much of that is because Mr. Rief is following commissioners’ directive not to take money out of reserves – which totaled $251,000 at the end of March – to balance the budget. The town has taken from reserves several years in a row, most recently $79,000 this fiscal year.
“Over the long term, that’s not sustainable,” Mr. Rief said to the board.
Mayor Hatsell agreed. “You can’t do that year after year at your house,” he said. “If you do, you’re going to go broke.”
Mr. Rief explained that when the town sold $2.5 million in bonds – approved by voters in 2018 to pay for land for a park on White Oak River – it intended to pay back those bonds over a 30-year period. However, the loan period ended up being 20 years, which saves on interest but increased the annual payment by about $75,000, to roughly $185,000. This year, that additional cost came out of the reserve fund.
To avoid using reserves in 2020-21 will necessitate a tax hike of about 1.5 cents, the administrator said. That’s on top of the 3-cent increase the board approved for 2019-20 for debt service on the bonds. That came after eight years at a 6.25-cent rate.
Commissioner Frankie Winberry at first balked at the 1.5-cent, saying the board promised residents only a 3-cent increase would be needed.
“That’s not what we told the public,” he said, referring to the additional 1.5 cents. However, he, too, said he wanted to stop using the reserve fund to balance the budget.
The town has been notified it will receive several grants for the park project, and has received one, for $250,000, from the N.C. Coastal Land Trust. It was used as a down payment for the purchase.
The other grants, $1,011,756 from the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund and $500,000 from the state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, will be used be to pay down the bond debt and reduce the 3-cent tax hike.
But those have been held up by the longstanding lack of a state budget, the result of a dispute between the General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper.
Mr. Rief said he hopes that can be resolved this year, and the tax rate reduction can be considered after that.
“It’s a very difficult budget this year,” Mayor Hatsell said. “We’re between a rock and a hard place.”
Mr. Rief also noted the town, like all in North Carolina, are likely facing decreases in state-shared tax revenue as a result of the ongoing new coronavirus crisis, which has stymied commerce.
The proposed budget also includes a $25-per-year increase, from $150 to $175, in the fee town residents pay for garbage service from Waste Industries, now GFL.
The company includes annual increases in its contracts with towns, and Cedar Point’s proposed increase for next year was to be 17%. Mr. Rief said the company agreed to reduce that to about 13%, resulting in the proposed cost hike for residents.
The proposal includes several other small fee increases, including for golf carts registration and re-registration.
Finally, the administrator asked that the board consider hiring a full-time building inspector/code enforcement officer, a position he said would pay for itself in building inspection fees.
The town contracts with the county for that service and has been generating an average of $72,000 per year in county revenue for inspection fees since 2008, and growth and development are continuing, Mr. Rief said.
The budget recommends a 2% raise for town employees.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
