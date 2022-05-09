NEWPORT — Carteret County residents and visitors may want to keep an eye on the weather reports, as the National Weather Service forecasts a prolonged coastal storm through Thursday, May 12.
The NWS Newport weather forecasting office issued the latest in a series of briefings Sunday, warning of a prolonged coastal storm for the Carteret County area. Newport meteorologists said a “robust low-pressure system will persist offshore through midweek, bringing several coastal hazards, including ocean overwash, coastal flooding, strong winds and dangerous surf conditions.”
According to the briefing, the NWS forecasts storm conditions may last until the morning of May 12. Wave heights through Tuesday, May 10 may reach up to 4 feet above normal sea level close to shore in Carteret County, and even higher further offshore on the open ocean. The NWS also warns ocean overwash may affect beachfront properties and roadways during high tide.
Gusty winds are also forecast through May 10 in Carteret County, ranging from 31-41 mph. A gale warning is in effect through the morning of May 12, and wind gusts are forecast to peak at 45-55 mph tonight (May 9).
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
