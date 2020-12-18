Cape Lookout Lighthouse to brighten holidays

HARKERS ISLAND —The National Park Service announced FridayCape Lookout National Seashore will illuminate the iconic lighthouse in celebration of the holidays.
The lights will shine on the black and white diamonds of the lighthouse beginning Christmas Eve through Saturday, Jan. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night.
“Cape Lookout National Seashore wishes all in the Crystal Coast region, and beyond, a happy holiday season,” the park service said in its release.
For additional park information, visit nps.gov/calo.
