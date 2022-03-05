ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials received many more submissions than expected for the boardwalk redesign contest, but the selection jury has narrowed down its selection to three finalists.
The council met for its regular meeting Monday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. During the meeting, Mayor Trace Cooper announced the boardwalk redesign contest selection jury has narrowed down the contestants from 55 participating design firms and independent designers to three finalists – Forma of New York City, Kutonotuk of Charlottesville, Va. and Lewis Williams with Hudson Architects of London, the United Kingdom.
These finalists will resubmit their design proposals, which will go out for both public and council consideration. The mayor will announce the winner in April.
Mayor Cooper said they’ve received design proposals from contestants worldwide.
“It was really cool that all these people submitted designs,” he said.
Town officials accepted applications through January. The purpose is to redesign the town boardwalk along the beach at the public beach access at the Circle, a development district south of the Fort Macon Road/Atlantic Beach Causeway intersection, including the surrounding neighborhoods.
In other news at the meeting Monday, Bay View Boulevard resident William Biggs voiced his concerns during public comments about property development in his neighborhood. Mr. Biggs said he’s concerned about property owners redeveloping lots and building up lots with fill to the point it causes stormwater flooding issues on neighboring properties.
Mayor Cooper said in response to Mr. Biggs’ comments the existing unified development ordinance limits the amount of fill a developer can place on a given residential lot, as well as requires developers to design development projects to retain the first two inches of stormwater on site.
The following also occurred at the meeting:
· The council unanimously approved a resolution committing $50,000 to dredging projects in the waters around Atlantic Beach. These funds have already been budgeted in the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
· The council unanimously approved an extensive consent agenda for the Monday meeting. The consent agenda included accepting a $83,844 bid from Waters Contracting of Morehead City for constructing the east public beach access next to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and rejecting a bid from A.C. Schultes of Carolina Inc. to modify the water treatment plant ammonia injection system.
