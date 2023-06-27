BEAUFORT - Conducted before a full house of citizens and stakeholders, a Beaufort Board of Commissioners work session meeting was held Monday, June 26 at the Train Depot.
Planning and Inspections Director Kyle Garner kicked off the evening with an update to commissioners regarding the town’s activities involving repetitive loss properties and hazard mitigation in the past year.
Garner identified several avenues of action in order to improve the town's flood rate discount and aid in FEMA reimbursement, including more open space conservation, the creation of a pre-event emergency recovery ordinance, a review of disaster damage assessment policies, and increased public education.
The town's current rating yields a 5-15% premium reduction for policy holders of primary residences. Garner explained the town could most likely obtain a 10-20% reduction or better next year with the improvements.
In other business, an amendment to modify an ordinance concerning non-motorized vehicles was unanimously approved.
The issue was first raised June 12 after a commercial permit was sought by applicant William Wooten to operate his new bicycle taxi service.
Previous language only allowed one vehicle to be in operation at a time.
The commissioners' decision Monday was to remove specific restrictions concerning the number of allowable operating vehicles, effectively giving Wooten the opportunity to use all four of his pedicabs at once without violating town ordinance.
The next item for discussion was an amendment to the town's use agreement toward the West Ann Street waterfront easement.
Beaufort Resorts, LLC, the business responsible for the Beaufort Inn, offered to pay the town $322,208 for exclusive use and operation of the easement area, parking area and riparian rights.
In the legal text, assurances were given that the parking lot portion of the area would not be used for commercial purposes and that the public use of the street portion would not substantially change.
During discussions Monday, Inn representatives explained the business was undergoing financial difficulties, partially due to the negative impact of COVID-19, and the owners had secured demolition permits and wanted to potentially replace the business with three residential houses.
After a thorough discussion on the exact nature of how public use would be impacted, the motion was passed with a 4-1 vote.
Casting the dissenting vote was Bob Terwilliger who voiced concern over the town's need to sign over its rights with so much haste.
In perhaps the most publicly anticipated discussion of the evening, as evidenced by the number of people who left the room when it was over, the topic of creating a new affordable housing district was contemplated.
Rather than support a plan to create an entirely new zoning district to fit specifications requested by the Beaufort Housing Authority (BHA) and Winn Developers, commissioners backed a plan to expand the existing Terminal Control Area (TCA) zone related to townhouses, condominiums and apartments.
According to Garner, the amendment to the zone would change several important features of the district, and the changes would be available to any developer in the future.
Some of the largest changes would set the required amount of open space at 2,750 square feet per unit, allow up to 14 housing units per acre with special permits, ensure at least two parking spaces per unit and require written special use requests to come before the board before approval.
Commissioners generally approved the presentation and voted unanimously to move forward using staff's new guidance.
At least two more public hearings on the topic will be held before being finalized, one through the planning board in July or August and again during a commissioners' meeting in August or September.
In other business, a presentation by Finance Director Christi Wood revealed plans and a rough timeline for upcoming town projects.
Staff was tasked with organizing and cataloguing expected expenses in anticipation of working with First Tryon Advisors, a financial advisory enlisted on April 10 by the town.
The items were presented in spreadsheet format, with the highest foreseen expenses attributed to infrastructure development, facility upgrades and storm/wastewater improvements.
The most costly expenses are projected to be $26,288,000 over six years for a water treatment plant, $11,436,879 for a new public works facility and $8,802,140 for a non-departmental town hall facility, both expected in 2030.
Other approved items of business included budget adjustments for damaged fire equipment and unforeseen expenditures in the utility fund, totaling a combined $72,341.
A request by Beaufort Fire Chief Tony Ray to finance the purchase of a new fire pumper truck for the cost of $732,000 was also approved.
By borrowing the money from the General Fund on Monday, Ray estimated the fire department would be able to save the town approximately $70,000 on the cost of a new pumper along with allowing the town to have another working truck a year ahead of schedule.
Additional financial notes showed as of May 15, the town has an unrestricted balance of $5,133,236.98 in the General Fund and $3,238,593 in the Utility Fund.
The Monday meeting was ended to the public with commissioners entering a closed session to discuss matters relating to the location or expansion of businesses served by the public body.
The top 10 planned General Fund expenses from 2025 to 2035 are:
1. Public Works Facility: $11,436,879, 2030.
2. Non-Departmental Town Hall Facility: $8,802,140, 2030.
3. Town Creek-Taylor Creek-Davis Bay Watershed Stormwater Improvements: $8,723,000, 2026-2032.
4. Police Department Facility: $8,658,345, 2030.
5. USDA/USSI Street Rehabilitation: $8,500,000, 2025-2026.
6. Fire Station 3: $3,750,000, 2030.
7. Park/Water Tower Park Phase II: $3,005,000, 2035.
8. Old Trestle Crossing and Multi-Use Path: $3,000,000, 2035.
9. Police Patrol Vehicles: $2,030,000, 2025-2035.
10. New Employees: 1,558,000 annually, 2025-2032.
The top 10 planned Utility Fund expenses from 2025 to 2035 are:
1. Water Treatment Plant: $26,288,000, 2026-2032.
2. High-Rate Infiltration Basin & WWTP Upgrade: $8,377,000, 2025-2026.
3. USDA/USSI Sewer Improvements: $3,670,000, 2025.
4. USDA/USSI Water Improvements: $3,142,000, 2025
5. Water Asset Project, Live Oak-Chestnut Dr.-Circle Dr.: $2,950,700, 2026-2027.
6. Water Asset Project, Downtown Area: $2,270,000, 2028-2029.
7. Water Asset Project, Live Oak-Mulberry-Pine St.: $1,580,000, 2027-2028.
8. Water Asset Project, Front St.-Gordon St. (Marsh to Gordon): $1,458,100, 2030-2031.
9. Water Asset Project, Front St.-Gordon St. Water (Gordon to Bell Aire): $1,434,500, 2031-2032.
10. Public Utilities Administration Office Addition: 1,212,500, 2029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.