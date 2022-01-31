School board to take comments regarding 2022-23 budget at meeting Tuesday

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will accept public comment regarding its 2022-23 budget Tuesday night.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the school system’s central services office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube channel.
As well as commenting in person during the meeting, county parents and residents are invited to submit comments via email. All individuals wishing to make comments via email must submit them to superintendent@carteretk12.org by noon Tuesday. Note “Public Comment” in the email subject and provide your name and address.
Individuals wishing to speak during public comment time must sign in 10 minutes prior to the meeting.
While the public comment time is open to most subjects, the BOE wants to hear from parents and residents regarding budget issues. Board members are interested in such issues as what items should be included or excluded, areas where help or positions are needed or areas where change is needed.
The public comment time is limited to three minutes per person. Because of possible time constraints, groups representing the same interest are asked to have one individual speak on their behalf.
In other action during the regular meeting, the board will:
· Consider face covering requirements.
· Consider the 2022-23 academic school calendar.
· Consider several policy revisions for a second reading and adoption.
· Receive information about Career & Technical Education and celebration of National CTE Month.
· Receive capital and bond projects updates.
· Consider nominations for the 2022 N.C. School Boards Association committee.
· Meet in closed session to consider a confidential personal matter and attorney client communications.
· Receive comments from the superintendent and board members.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
· Consider a revised 2022-23 budget planning calendar.
· Consider a revised 2021-22 academic school calendar.
· Consider personnel matters.
· Consider fundraiser requests.
