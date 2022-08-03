The Carteret County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing person alert Wednesday afternoon.
The person in question is Jonathan Hess, 38, of Buxton. He was last seen as he left the boat ramp in South River at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 2.
The boat he was driving is a white 1995 25-foot May-Craft with a T-top and a Suzuki 250 hp engine.
Hess' vehicle is still on the boat ramp as of Wednesday, August 3, and his phone is unresponsive.
The last ping showing his location put him in Oriental on Tuesday.
No additional information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
