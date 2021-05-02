Council to meet Tuesday
The Newport Town Council will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the draft town budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The council will meet in the town hall boardroom at 200 Howard Blvd.
The meeting is open to the public. However, there won’t be a public comment period during the meeting.
HPC to meet Tuesday
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
To join the public meeting, visit zoom.us/j/96651878567?pwd=a251VG9yZTR0blF0NHlEcmpFbi9CUT09.
On the agenda for the meeting are two requests for landscaping work, one at 500 Ann St. and another a 417 Ann St., a signage request for 300 Front St., an off-street parking request for 120 Moore St. and consideration of minutes from the April 6 meeting.
Cape Carteret planners to meet Tuesday
The Cape Carteret Planning Board will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. on GoToMeeting.
To join, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/cape-carteret-planning-board. You can also dial in by phone at 1-646-749-3122. Enter the access code 735-517-045 when prompted.
SADD to host virtual prom
Student’s Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD, will hold a virtual prom from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday to encourage students in grades nine through 12 to celebrate responsibly.
The theme is “Lights, Camera, Prom!,” and will be a movie-themed event. There will be games, giveaways and more.
This time of year is always a high-risk time for underage drinking and risky behaviors, SADD said in a release. With this spring’s excitement coupled with continued uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, these behaviors could be further exacerbated.
Parents can make sure their teens have a safe, fun and memorable prom and graduation season by following these tips:
- Set clear rules about not drinking and consequences for breaking them.
- Offer to host an alcohol-free post-prom or graduation party.
- Do not rent hotel rooms for teens.
- Help identify alcohol-free activities.
- Talk to other parents about post-event activities to ensure alcohol won’t be present.
Visit sadd.org/Prom to register for the virtual prom and learn more.
For more tips on talking with teens about the dangers of underage drinking and information on the SADD Nationwide Virtual Prom, visit sadd.org.
Elections board meets Wednesday
The Carteret County Board of Elections will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday for its May meeting.
The panel will convene in person at its offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort, next to the public library. Items on the agenda include an update on precinct official appointments and consideration of past meeting minutes.
The meeting is open to the public.
Council to meet May 4
The Newport Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom to discuss the draft fiscal year 2021-22 budget and appoint an interim finance director.
The meeting is open to the public.
