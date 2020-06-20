Newport council adopts 2020-21 budget, tax increase

NEWPORT — After repeated discussions in May and early June, the Newport Town Council has unanimously adopted a budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
The council met Thursday at town hall and online via Zoom for a special budget meeting to continue the public hearing opened Tuesday.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the resulting restrictions on gatherings, municipal officials are required to give an additional 24 hours for public hearings so written comments may be received. When the Thursday meeting took place, no written comments had been submitted.
The News-Times received a copy of the approved budget Friday, after the budget was adopted. Draft copies were requested prior to the adoption, but weren’t made available by officials to the media or publicly on the town website.
The council unanimously adopted the proposed budget, which includes an valorem property tax rate of 39.5-cents per $100 of property value, an increase of 3.8 cents over the existing 35.7 cents. The adopted budget will go into effect Wednesday, July 1.
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said in an interview Friday the revenue generated by the tax increase will be used for several purposes, including increasing the unreserved fund balance, hiring a new, full-time building inspector, funding a code enforcement officer position and adjusting the parks and recreation director position from part time to full time.
Mayor Dennis Barber said Thursday he thinks all town officials, both staff and councilmen, worked hard to complete the new budget.
“I want to thank everyone for making this happen,” he said. “I know this has been one of the most trying times.”
The total adopted budget is for $6,527,760 and includes a $3,39,940 general fund, a $1,317,860 fire/rescue fund and a $2,169,960 water/sewer fund.
The general fund doesn’t include stipends for the council, which agreed to cut the payments to reduce expenses.
In other news at Thursday’s budget meeting, the council adopted three amendments to the current budget. The council unanimously adopted two amendments with one motion, one for $124,165 was for the general fund, while the other was for $83,550 for the fire fund.
Newport Finance Officer Teresa Fulk said these two amendments were to ensure the expenditure accounts for the general fund and the fire department don’t come in over budget as the fiscal year ends.
