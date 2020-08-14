BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Public Library System announced Friday it has new phone numbers for patrons who need to reach a branch for a variety of library services.
The new phone numbers are:
- Beaufort/main library branch: 252-648-7725.
- Bogue Banks branch: 252-648-7726.
- Down East branch: 252-648-7729.
- Newport branch: 252-648-7727.
- Western Carteret branch: 252-648-7728.
The new phone numbers can also be accessed on the library website at carteretcountync.libguides.com/FAQ/locations.
Library employees are available to take calls for the following library services:
- Registering for a library card.
- Extending checkouts.
- Online and digital resources questions.
- Parking lot pickup service.
- Ordering books by mail.
- WiFi service locations.
For more information on any service updates for Carteret County libraries, visit the library’s website, carteretcountypubliclibrary.org, or the Carteret County Public Library System Facebook page.
