EMERALD ISLE - Emerald Isle will combine its fire and emergency medical service operations into a single department, known as the Emerald Isle Fire Department, by Jan. 1, 2023.
A press release from the town Wednesday states that after more than a year of extensive data analysis by an internal Emergency Services Task Force committee and town leadership, it was decided a combined department will be the most effective model to serve the community moving forward. Employees will be trained as both firefighters and EMTs, AEMTs or Paramedics.
“By having a sole Fire/EMS department with cross-trained personnel, we anticipate enhanced patient care and emergency call response times, the ability to have a second full-time ambulance available year-round, and a variety of other life-saving improvements,” Bill Walker, the town’s fire department chief, said in the news release.
No existing jobs will be eliminated in the merger, and all current staff will be given until July 1, 2024 to obtain needed certifications. The department will be fully staffed with 26 personnel.
The department will operate three shifts that work 48 hours on, 96 hours off, with staff rotating between the two existing fire stations, one in the eastern part of town and one in the west. Eight personnel will be on shift per day, with four at each station, according to the release.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said Thursday Chief Walker will head the merged department.
“He has 35 years of experience with the town of Emerald Isle,” he said. “Assistant (Fire) Chief Don Askew, Ocean Rescue Coordinator Bill Mathias and EMS Chief David Jones will serve as the lead administrative support staff.”
He added that there are 18 members of the fire department, and each is certified as firefighter and basic EMT. There are eight members of the EMS department, a blend of EMT Basic, EMT Advanced and Paramedics.
“If the town would have simply added a complete shift and doubled the full-time employees in EMS, the cost would be approximately $500,000 per year,” Mr. Zapp said. “Joining of the departments and cross-training staff will provide a cost avoidance of $250,000 a year.”
Emerald Isle plans to provide a market rate adjustment for the newly conjoined department personnel at the next budget cycle, effective July 1, 2023, Mr. Zapp said.
The daily safety operations and employees will be quartered out of stations 1 and 2. The current EMS building, at 7604 Emerald Dr., will be used as administrative offices and training space.
The fire department also oversees the town’s lifeguard program. The town’s 2022-23 shows expenditures of about $2.2 million for the fire department and a little more than $1 million for EMS. The EMS chief is David Jones.
The EMS agency was founded in 1984 under the name of Emerald Isle Fire and Rescue. In 1984, the agency split into two departments, Emerald Isle Fire Department and Emerald Isle Rescue Squad. The rescue squad later underwent a name change in 1997 to keep up with evolution of the pre-hospital medicine industry and became Emerald Isle Emergency Medical Services Inc.
In March 2018, the nonprofit organization of Emerald Isle Emergency Medical Services Inc. transitioned into a town department. Volunteers augment the paid personnel.
The town started its fire department in 1987 with a full-time fire chief, three captains and three firefighters. They operated out of a one-room station for five years until the new fire station was built at 7516 Highway 58. Fire station 2 was a block shelled building at 2810 Emerald Drive and not staffed at this time. In 1989, the Fire Department began a Water Rescue Program with a donated surfboard. They trained with Nags Head Fire Department and later received loaner jet skis from Kawasaki. Chief Walker has been with the department since 1987.
A new fire station 1 opened in 1992 at 7516 Highway 58.
On July 1, 1999, the hiring of four additional firefighters allowed for fire station 2 to be staffed and operational 24 hours a day.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.