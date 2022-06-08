CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Planning Board voted 6-0 Monday night to recommend town commissioners not approve a staff request to add townhouses as a special use in the R-30 (single-family residential) zoning district.
The board met in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
Town Manager Zach Steffey and Town Attorney Bret DeSelms told the board townhouses are, at least, arguably allowed in the single-family zoning district already because they are single-family homes, although not free-standing but attached to other units instead.
A special-use permit requirement for townhouses, Mr. Steffey said, would give town commissioners the opportunity to review each proposal and to set conditions, instead of the simple review and approval process of traditional single-family homes.
However planning board members and chairperson Susan Hall noted that R-30 is by far the largest zoning district in town, and allowing townhouses specifically, as a special-use, might encourage developers to seek those permits in areas where current residents don’t want them. It could be a huge change for the character of the town, she said.
Ms. Hall also said the town’s recently adopted land-use plan encourages low-density development in the R-30 zone, but encourages moderate-density, such as townhouses inside the triangle formed by Highway 58, Old Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road, the main commercial area.
In a show of hands during the packed meeting in town hall, the overwhelming number of attendees said they opposed adding townhouses as a special use in R-30.
In the end, the board also voted 6-0 to recommend commissioners address the issue by differentiating between townhouses and single-family homes by amending the ordinance to state that “detached” single-family homes are permitted uses in the R-30 and other residential zones, but not townhouses.
That vote also was 6-0.
Many of the residents were at the meeting because of an item later on the agenda, a planning board recommendation on a proposal for 22 townhouses on a 4.36-acre tract off Pine Lake Road in the Star Hill Development. Star Hill is zoned R-30.
Residents have started a petition – which they intend to give commissioners – to oppose the Star Hill project because of increased traffic, decreased safety, increased flooding because of more impervious surface and displaced wildlife.
The board voted unanimously to recommend commissioners not issue the special-use permit for the project because it would be inconsistent with the land-use plan.
The board also recommended commissioners not issue a special-use permit for another proposed townhouse project on Taylor Notion Road, for the same reason.
Town commissioners will likely address the townhouse issues during their meeting Monday, June 13 in town hall and online.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.