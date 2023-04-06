BEAUFORT — With 26% of Carteret County public school students declared military dependents, the County Board of Education has declared April as the Month of the Military Child.
The board also declared April 14 as Purple Up! Day, a day to wear purple to show support for military children.
The board adopted a proclamation to that effect during its meeting Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
Since 1886, the Department of Defense has designated April as Month of the Military Child to recognize the courage of military children, according to board chairperson Brittany Wheatly, who read the proclamation during the meeting.
“Living in different states and countries and often moving numerous times, military children face unique challenges many other youth do not experience,” Wheatly read.
The proclamation pointed out that many parents and guardians of county students also work at area military bases. Plus, every public school in Carteret County has been awarded the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Purple Star Award for service to military-connected families.
In other action, the board, with no comment, adopted a resolution that opposes a proposed house bill that would require school districts to share more types of funding with charter schools.
House Bill 219, introduced by Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston, co-chairperson of the House K-12 Education Committee and Education Appropriations committee, would limit the types of funds that school districts can withhold from sharing with charter schools.
State school districts, under HB219, known as the “Charter School Omnibus,” would no longer be able to exclude the following: reimbursements, indirect costs, tuition, fees for actual costs, sales tax revenues, sales tax refunds, federal appropriations made directly to the LEA, pre-kindergarten funds, appropriated fund balance and interest income.
“By deleting the list of protected funds, House Bill 219 creates unequal rather than equal local funding for K-12 education…” a portion of the resolution opposing HB 219 states.
Currently, local funding given to school districts and placed in a local current expense fund is shared with charter schools on an equal per pupil basis that includes county appropriations, fines and forfeitures, and special school tax dollars that go to a charter school located in the taxing district, according to the resolution.
“If HB 219 passes, the total financial impact to the Carteret County Public Schools in lost K-12 operating funds based on FY 2022-23 will be substantial,” the resolution states.
In other action, the board:
Recognized All-State Honors Band and All-State Band winners. NC All-State Honors Band winners are: Croatan High School, Emily Garman, Leah Gadams, Grayson McLean, Stoneman Martin, and director Mike Self; West Carteret, Destiny Howell, Vinh Le, Eliza Shertzer and director Brian Edmonds; and Morehead City Middle School, James Burdick, Kinley Pinckard and director Jason Robison; and NC All-State Jazz Band winners, Tommy Kellis, Sam Kucera and Cullen White, all from Morehead City Middle School, and director Jason Robison.
Adopted on second reading: a revision to the technology in the educational program policy; and a new crowdfunding on behalf of the school system policy.
Adopted a $2.98 million budget revision that includes state, county capital/bond and special revenue funds. Much of this is to appropriate county capital funds for the cost to replace heating and air conditioning chillers, condenser coils and rooftop units.
Received update on a recent parent advisory council meeting with schools in the East Carteret High School district.
Received information regarding a four-year appointment to the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees. The school board appoints four members to the CCC Board of Trustees. The seat currently held by Bill Henderson is set to expire June 30, 2023. The Board of Education will receive letters of interest for the position through May 2.
Received updates on school bond projects, including the current installation of a new access road into Broad Creek Middle School, and security walls being built at several schools.
