MOREHEAD CITY — Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School students were quiet as they reported Tuesday for the first day of the 2022-23 academic year, which could very well be the last year the school will be in operation.
The 51 seniors are waiting for a final County Board of Education vote expected Sept. 6 on whether their school will close after they graduate in May 2023.
Senior Brianna D’Angelo, who started at the school as a freshman, said it was a bittersweet day.
“It’s sad. I really like this school and want it to say open,” she said. “I have a little brother, and he would have come to this school if it would have stayed open.”
Senior Braydon Southerland, who has also been at the school since his freshman year, agreed.
“I don’t like it,” he said of the probable closing of the school. “I know how much this school has helped me out. I know I wouldn’t have done as well in a traditional high school because here you get way more one-on-one with teachers, especially college teachers. I have a younger sibling, and she would have come here if she could have.”
The school, which meets on the campus of Carteret Community College, allows students to earn college and high school credits simultaneously. It’s been a rocky road for the school since it opened in August 2018, with board members attempting to close the school beginning in 2019. That effort met with protests from parents, students and community members, eventually leading to legal action to keep the school doors open.
The latest action came in April when the school board adopted a resolution to not accept freshmen for the second year in a row. Members also asked Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson to conduct a study on closing the school after the Class of 2023 graduates. He presented the results of the study to board members during their meeting Aug. 2.
While a few reasons were given in the resolution for the board asking for the study, many parents continue to complain no clear reason has been given to close the school now that the N.C. General Assembly has approved allocating $180,000 in recurring funds for MaST. Lack of state funding was one of the main reasons given by board members for the school’s closure.
School officials also announced in June that former MaST Principal Cory Johnson would be transferred to West Carteret High School effective July 1 to serve as principal. In turn, WCHS Principal Joe Poletti was transferred to MaST.
Poletti said Tuesday he was excited to serve as principal at the school.
“It’s a great opportunity and a different kind of school with a different feel,” he said. “It is a high school and a college. I like the opportunity it presents because it’s a precursor to what schools can be like in the future.”
Poletti added that while he wasn’t sure what the future held for the school, he agreed the concept behind MaST needs to continue.
“The idea of MaST is a good idea,” he said. “We can look at different schedules and options as we move into the future. I’m sure there will be more talk about this moving forward. I know that we need to serve all students, and they all don’t fit into the same blender.”
For the fall semester, the high school will offer English, history, civics and economics and math.
Poletti said there would only be three high school instructors because students will spend much of their time in college classes.
“Most of these kids have already finished up or are about to finish up their high school credits, so they will be attending most of the time in college courses,” he said.
MaST English teacher Janessa Days, who will transfer to WCHS for the spring semester, said she was excited to see her students back in the classroom.
“It’s so great to see them,” she said. “It is the last class I will be teaching here, but I will be back to watch them graduate.”
