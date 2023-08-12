MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 in the County Health Department conference room. Public comment will be taken at the beginning of the meeting.
During the meeting, Brooke Barnhill, the navigator/manager for the health department’s new Post Overdose Response Team (PORT), will introduce team members. The health department is launching the substance abuse prevention initiative the end of August.
The board is also set to accept funds from several federal and state agencies for various public health programs and approve a dental fee schedule for private insurance payers to provide services to children 0 to 5 years of age.
In addition, the board will elect the new chairperson and vice chairperson for the 2023-24 year. The current chairperson is Scott Cobb and vice chairperson is Kathy Foster.
The board will also hear update reports from County Health Department Director Nina Oliver, Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams and Consolidated Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams.
Action will be taken on the following items under the board’s consent agenda, which requires no discussion during the meeting:
* Acknowledgement of funding agreement in the amount of $213,412 for the Public Health Infrastructure: Local Workforce Development program. The funding, awarded to the N.C. Division of Public Health for a five-year period by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be used to support public health workforce efforts, including hiring, retaining, supporting and training.
* Accept $178,115 in Communicable Disease Pandemic Recovery funds through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The funds are intended to assist local health department efforts to expand communicable disease surveillance, detection, control and prevention activities to address COVID-19 and other communicable disease-related challenges impacted by the pandemic. The health department (HD) plans to use the funds to support staff salaries and training, professional services, the purchase of clinical software, supplies and equipment and make improvements to the HD clinic.
* Accept $106,847 from the Division of Public Health, Communicable Disease Branch to reduce morbidity and mortality resulting from communicable diseases. The funds will be used to support staff salaries, cover supply and equipment expenses related to communicable disease services and make improvements to the health department clinic.
* Accept $4,000 from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, Women, Infant and Community Wellness Section, to administer the state Maternal Health Innovation (MHI) program. The MHI program implements initiatives statewide that address disparities in maternal health and improve maternal health outcomes. The funds will be used to purchase medical supplies to support pregnant and postpartum patients in managing their hypertension and/or diabetes.
* Approve the County Department of Social Services (DSS) Energy Program Outreach Plan. Each county DSS is required to develop and implement a plan. The plan is a framework to assure that eligible households are made aware of the assistance available to them through the programs. The county DSS offers the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a federally funded block grant that offers crisis intervention, energy assistance and weatherization.
