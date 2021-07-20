PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials are planning additions to the Pine Knoll Shores’ pedestrian infrastructure and are seeking input from residents and property owners.
The town board of commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle to discuss a proposed resident survey to get input. The meeting is open to the public and a public comment period is included on the agenda.
Mayor John Brodman said Monday it was premature to discuss the proposed survey in detail prior to the work session.
“There is no survey at this point,” he said, “only a few hasty drafts … but nothing has been decided yet. We’ll know more after the work session.”
The board’s pedestrian planning group proposed the survey as part of its work. Commissioners formed the group in February to gather information and refine plans to install sidewalks, walking trails and other pedestrian improvements in town.
The commission and other town officials have tentatively proposed several projects at past public meetings within the last year. These include creating a nature trail along the north side of Highway 58 from the public safety building to The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores, installing a sidewalk from Arborvitae Court to Pine Knoll Boulevard and a golf cart crossing from the south side of Highway 58 to Arborvitae Court.
