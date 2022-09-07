BEAUFORT - A press conference will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 regarding updates on the recent Atlantic double-murder.
The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Carteret County Courthouse Board of Commissioners Meeting Room 302 in Beaufort.
Sheriff Asa Buck is expected to discuss the investigation and announce an increase in reward money for information leading to an arrest concerning the deaths of Phillip and William Fulcher.
The Fulchers were found deceased in their home Aug. 3 at 120 Clem Fulcher Court after an apparent struggle, according to previous reports.
Deputies believe the attacker may have been injured before they fled, though further details were not revealed to maintain the integrity of the investigation.
Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area between July 30th and August 3rd are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.