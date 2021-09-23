Carteret County health officials announce COVID-related deaths for 3 straight days

CARTERET COUNTY — For the third consecutive day, the Carteret County Health Department announced it has confirmed another death of a resident due to COVID-19.
The county reported the latest death, which is the 78th overall and the 18th since Aug. 23, in a news release Thursday. The resident was reportedly in their 50s and had “numerous underlying health conditions.”
“We express our condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “This is a sad and unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is still a dangerous virus to many people in our communities.”
The announcement comes the same day as health officials reported 63 new COVID-19 cases, with the number of active cases – 353 as of Thursday – down slightly from the 365 reported Wednesday. The new cases bring the overall total to 7,692 confirmed cases in the county since March 2020.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City rose to 23 Thursday, with the majority, 18 patients, reportedly not fully vaccinated.
The health department encouraged people to remember public health precautions as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues surging in the area.
“Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should take all precautions, wear a mask in indoor public settings, move social activities outdoors as much as possible, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently when outside your home,” the release states.
The health department also continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12 years of age or older as an important tool in the fight against COVID-19. To schedule a vaccination appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or visit myspot.nc.gov.
